April 8, 2020 / 8:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi-led coalition announces a ceasefire of two weeks in Yemen: SPA

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen announced on Wednesday a nationwide ceasefire for two weeks starting on Thursday at noon, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The decision came in response to a call from United Nations Special Envoy Martin Griffiths for an immediate ceasefire, SPA said, citing a statement from Saudi-led coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki.

The two weeks could be extended, it added.

