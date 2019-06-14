Saudi air defense intercepts five Houthi drones: SPA

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces intercepted five drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis at Abha airport and the city of Khamis Mushait, a Saudi-led coalition spokesman said in a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency early on Friday.

The air traffic and air space at Abha airport were operating normally, the statement added.

Houthi-run Masirah TV reported earlier that the Iran-aligned movement had carried out drone attacks on Abha Airport.