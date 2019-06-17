Yemen's Houthis launch new attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport: Al Masirah TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi movement launched a new drone attack targeting the Abha regional airport in southern Saudi Arabia, the group’s Al-Masirah TV said on Monday.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of the attack.

The Houthis have launched several strikes targeting Abha since last week, when a missile attack on the airport wounded 26 people. On Saturday, the group said it launched drone attacks on Abha and Jizan, another airport in southern Saudi Arabia.