Saudi intercepts drone launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Jizan: state media

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s air defence forces intercepted a drone armed with explosives which had been launched by Yemen’s Houthis and aimed at an airport in the south of the kingdom, state news agency SPA said on Sunday.

The aircraft had been targeting the airport in Jizan, close to the border with Yemen, SPA said, citing a statement from a Saudi-led coalition that has been battling the Houthis in Yemen. SPA posted pictures of the drone wreckage on its Twitter feed.

Houthi-run Masirah TV said earlier on Sunday the group had launched a drone strike on military hangars at the airport. The Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities in the past two weeks.