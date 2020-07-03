World News
Yemen's Houthis say targeted Saudi airport, air base with drones

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen said on Friday they targeted Khamis Mushait and Najran in Saudi Arabia with drones, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said on Twitter.

The Saudi-led coalition said earlier on Friday it intercepted and destroyed four explosive-laden drones launched by the group in direction of Saudi Arabia.

Saria said the Houthi forces targeted a control room in Najran airport, weapons storages in King Khalid air base and other military targets, and that the drones hit their targets with high accuracy.

Reporting by Hesham Abdul; Khalek and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Alison Williams

