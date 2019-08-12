World News
August 12, 2019 / 1:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi king, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Yemen: Saudi TV

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdelaziz discussed the situation in Yemen with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nayhan, on Monday, state-run Saudi TV said.

The meeting, in the region of Mecca, came after the Saudi-led coalition intervened in Aden on Sunday in support of the Yemeni government after UAE-backed southern separatists effectively took over the port city, fracturing the alliance that had been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Janet Lawrence

