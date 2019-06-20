World News
June 20, 2019 / 10:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi-led coalition strikes Houthi targets in Yemen's Hodeidah: state news

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen said on Friday it had struck targets around the port city of Hodeidah belonging to the Iran-aligned Houthis, after the Houthis fired a missile at a utility plant in southern Saudi Arabia.

The coalition said in a statement carried by Saudi state media that its targets included booby-trapped boats that the Houthis had prepared for terrorist acts and to threaten international shipping.

Reporting By Ali Abdelaty, writing by Stephen Kalin, editing by Chris Reese

