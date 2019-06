RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted a drone launched toward a residential area in the Khamis Mushait by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis on Tuesday, the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition said.

The Houthis’ Al Masirah TV said earlier that the group had attacked military positions and aircraft hangars at two nearby airports in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

There were no details about casualties or damage.