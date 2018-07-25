FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 9:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia suspends oil exports through Bab El-Mandeb after Houthi attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday that the world’s top exporter was “temporarily halting” all oil shipments through Bab El-Mandeb strait immediately, after an earlier attack on two crude vessels by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

“Saudi Arabia is temporarily halting all oil shipments through Bab El-Mandeb Strait immediately until the situation becomes clearer and the maritime transit through Bab El-Mandeb is safe,” Falih said in a statement sent by his ministry.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
