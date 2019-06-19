Yemen's Houthis say they struck power station in Saudi's Jizan province: Al Masirah TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday that they struck a power station in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shuqaiq city, in Jizan province, with a cruise missile, the group’s Al Masirah TV said.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.

The Houthis, who ousted the Saudi-backed internationally recognized government from power in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in late 2014, have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities in the past two weeks.