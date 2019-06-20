President Trump briefed on missile strike in Saudi Arabia, spokeswoman says

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts on stage formally kicking off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the details of a missile strike in Saudi Arabia, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and continuing to consult with our partners and allies,” Sanders added.

Earlier, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said they had struck a power station in Al-Shuqaiq city, in the Saudi province of Jizan, with a cruise missile, according to the group’s Al Masirah TV.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.

The Houthis, who ousted the Saudi-backed internationally recognized government from power in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in late 2014, have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities in the past two weeks.