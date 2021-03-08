U.S. says Yemen's Houthis have to stop attacking and start negotiating

FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price speaks to reporters during a news briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that the Houthis must demonstrate willingness to engage in a political process to achieve peace in Yemen, after the group claimed responsibility for drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The leaders of the Iran-aligned Houthi movement “have to demonstrate their willingness to engage in a political process. They need to quite simply stop attacking and start negotiating,” said Price. “Only then will we be able to make progress towards the political settlement that we’re after.”

Saudi-led coalition authorities said most of Sunday’s drones and missiles were intercepted en route to their targets and there were no casualties or property losses from the attacks.

Price said the attacks were “unacceptable” and put civilians at risk, including Americans.