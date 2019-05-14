World News
May 14, 2019 / 5:51 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Houthi-run TV says Yemeni group targeted vital Saudi installations

DUBAI (Reuters) - A television station run by Yemen’s Houthi group said on Tuesday the Iran-aligned movement had launched drone attacks on vital Saudi installations, without identifying the targets or saying when the attacks occurred.

The Masirah TV report cited a Houthi military official.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saud Arabia about the report, which comes a day after Riyadh said two of its oil tankers were among four vessels attacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Paul Tait

