July 28, 2020

Saudi Arabia presents to Yemeni government, STC resolution to implement Riyadh agreement

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia presented a resolution to accelerate implementation of the Riyadh agreement, the Saudi state news agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement added that, under the resolution, the Southern Transitional Council will rescind self rule, implement the Riyadh agreement and appoint a governor for Aden, and Yemen’s prime minister will form a government within 30 days from both northern and southern Yemen.

Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek and Raya Jalabi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

