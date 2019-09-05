Saudi Arabia: Yemen separatists should hand over military bases to government in Aden

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Thursday that Yemen’s southern separatists should hand over military bases and government buildings in Aden, and it reiterated its support for Yemen’s government, a statement published by state news agency SPA showed.

“Any attempt to destabilise Yemen’s security is a threat to the Kingdom (of Saudi Arabia) and the region and will be dealt with decisively,” the statement read.

Saudi Arabia has recently struggled to hold together the military coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis who control swathes of Yemen, after local allies turned on each other in a power struggle that has strained Riyadh’s alliance with its main regional partner the United Arab Emirates.