Saudi Jazan civil defence says Yemen's Houthis fired projectile at border village: state TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Jazan civil defence said on Monday that a military projectile was fired by Yemen’s Houthi group at a border village, causing no casualties or injuries, Saudi state TV said on twitter.

Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May, when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh. The coalition has retaliated with air strikes.