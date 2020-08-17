World News
August 17, 2020 / 5:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Jazan civil defence says Yemen's Houthis fired projectile at border village: state TV

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Jazan civil defence said on Monday that a military projectile was fired by Yemen’s Houthi group at a border village, causing no casualties or injuries, Saudi state TV said on twitter.

Cross-border attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces have escalated since late May, when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh. The coalition has retaliated with air strikes.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
