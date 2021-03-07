Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Saudi-led coalition destroys five Houthi drones - Saudi TV

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen said it had destroyed five armed drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, Al Ekhbariyah and Al Arabiya channels reported on Sunday.

The coalition had detected several drones fired by the group, the television channels reported, without giving a total figure or specifying in which direction the drones had been fired.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

