World News
July 4, 2019 / 9:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched at Jizan airport

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi-led military coalition said on Thursday it had intercepted drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi group that was targeting Jizan airport, a statement on Saudi state media said.

Earlier, the Houthis said they carried out drone attacks on Jizan and Abha Saudi airports.

Iran-aligned Houthis, who are fighting in neighboring Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, which is leading a coalition battling them.

Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below