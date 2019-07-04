Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched at Jizan airport

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi-led military coalition said on Thursday it had intercepted drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi group that was targeting Jizan airport, a statement on Saudi state media said.

Earlier, the Houthis said they carried out drone attacks on Jizan and Abha Saudi airports.

Iran-aligned Houthis, who are fighting in neighboring Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, which is leading a coalition battling them.