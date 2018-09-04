FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 6:19 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Saudi-led coalition intercepts two missiles fired toward Jizan

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Tuesday it had destroyed two ballistic missiles fired at the southern Saudi city of Jizan by the Iranian-aligned Houthis.

The Houthis said separately in a tweet by their al-Masirah TV that they fired four missiles at a Saudi Aramco refinery and petrochemical facilities in Jizan Economic City.

A coalition statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA said there were no casualties.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital Sanaa, have fired dozens of missiles into the kingdom in recent months, part of a three-year-old conflict widely seen as a proxy battle between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Most of the missiles have been intercepted by the Saudi military.

Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

