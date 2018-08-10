Saudi-led coalition to investigate Yemen bus attack - SPA

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led military coalition said on Friday it will investigate a deadly attack on a bus in Yemen a day earlier, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The coalition is firmly committed to investigating all claims regarding mistakes or violations of international law, to sanction those who caused these incidents and to provide assistance to the victims,” the agency said, citing a coalition official.

A Yemeni health official and the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Thursday that an air strike hit a bus carrying children as it drove through a market in northern Saada province, killing dozens.