Saudi vice minister of defense says met with U.N. envoy to Yemen

FILE PHOTO: Police trooper stands guard on a street in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi vice minister of defense Khalid bin Salman stressed Saudi support for a political solution in Yemen in a meeting with U.N. special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths on Monday.

The vice minister said in a tweet that he met with the special envoy to “emphasize our commitment to the wellbeing of the Yemeni people, and the need to end Iran’s interference in Yemen. I also stressed our support for a political solution, and the need for the Houthis to implement their signed agreements, including Stockholm.”

Yemen’s warring parties agreed on Monday on new measures to enforce a ceasefire and facilitate a troop pullback from the flashpoint port of Hodeidah, the United Nations said.