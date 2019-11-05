World News
November 5, 2019 / 4:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Yemen deal calls for government reshuffle, unifying forces in south

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Saudi-brokered deal between Yemen’s government and southern separatists signed on Tuesday calls for a new cabinet with equal southern representation and bringing all armed forces under state control.

A copy of the deal seen by Reuters, reached to end a power struggle in the south of Yemen, stipulated that the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) be included in any political negotiations to end the country’s more than four-year war.

All military and security forces would be incorporated into the defense and interior ministries.

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below