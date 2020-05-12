Yemen government forces to confront separatists in south

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s government forces will ‘’confront the armed rebellion’’ of a separatist group who had declared self-rule in the south of the country, the Yemeni embassy in the United States said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on April 25 declared self-rule in Aden and other southern regions, threatening to renew a conflict with the Saudi-backed government in Yemen’s multifaceted war.