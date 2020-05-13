Yemen's PM says the key to restoring peace is to end the armed militia rebellion

FILE PHOTO: Yemen's Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed speaks during a ceremony of the delivery of cranes as a grant from Saudi Arabia to the Aden port, Yemen December 12, 2018. Picture taken December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik said on Wednesday the key to restoring peace in Yemen is to restore the country and its institutions and to end the armed militia rebellion, according to a statement from his office.

The separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on April 25 declared self-rule in Aden and other southern regions, threatening to renew a conflict with the Saudi-backed government in Yemen’s multifaceted war.