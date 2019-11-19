Two South Koreans aboard vessel seized by Yemen's Houthis: ministry official

SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean nationals are on board one of the vessels seized by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement of Yemen in the southern end of the Red Sea, a South Korean foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.

The three vessels seized include two South Korean vessels, another foreign ministry official said by telephone.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen said on Monday the Houthis had seized a vessel towing a South Korean drilling rig at the southern end of the Red Sea.