April 27, 2018 / 11:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Coalition air strike on Yemen's Sanaa kills Houthi leaders: Saudi state tv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition air strike on Yemen’s city of Sanaa killed two leaders of the armed Houthi group, Saudi state TV Ekhbariya said early on Saturday.

The station gave no further details but Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV said that Houthi leaders were killed in a coalition air strike conducted on the Houthi’s Interior Ministry in Sanaa.

Saudi Arabia is leading a coalition that has been fighting the Houthis in neighboring Yemen since March 2015, after the movement drove Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi into exile.

Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; Editing by Sandra Maler

