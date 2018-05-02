FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 2, 2018 / 3:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sudan assessing its military participation in Yemen: defense minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan is assessing its participation in the Saudi-led coalition’s military operations in Yemen, Minister of State for Defence Affairs Ali Salem told reporters on Wednesday.

“We are conducting studies and assessments these days about the participation of Sudanese forces in Yemen. This involves various sides, the negatives and positives of the participation, and then we will take a decision that will benefit the country and its stability,” Salem said in parliament.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Nadine Awadalla and Sami Aboudi; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.