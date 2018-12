United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is received by Sweden's Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom upon arrival to Arlanda Airport, outside Stockholm, Sweden, December 12, 2018. TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said the outcome of Yemen’s peace consultations will be conveyed to the U.N. Security Council on Friday.

The consultations, which started last week near Stockholm, took place in “positive spirit and good faith”, she said in a telephone interview with Reuters.