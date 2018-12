Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom and U.N. envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths attend the opening press conference on U.N.-sponsored peace talks for Yemen at Johannesberg castle, Stockholm, Sweden December 6, 2018. Stina Stjernkvist /TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s foreign minister on Thursday urged Yemen’s opposing warring parties to engage in constructive talks being held in Stockholm this week.

Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said the catastrophe in Yemen had to stop.