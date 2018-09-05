Houthis prevented from attending Geneva peace talks: Yemen Houthi TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi movement said on Wednesday its delegation was prevented from flying to attend United Nations-sponsored peace talks in Geneva, the group’s al-Masirah TV reported.

Al-Masirah said the United Nations could not secure required authorizations from the Saudi-led coalition which controls Yemen’s airspace.

The Saudi-led coalition could not immediately be reached for comment, while the U.N. Special envoy’s office did not respond to Reuters request for comment.