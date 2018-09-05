FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 2:22 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Houthis prevented from attending Geneva peace talks: Yemen Houthi TV

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi movement said on Wednesday its delegation was prevented from flying to attend United Nations-sponsored peace talks in Geneva, the group’s al-Masirah TV reported.

Al-Masirah said the United Nations could not secure required authorizations from the Saudi-led coalition which controls Yemen’s airspace.

The Saudi-led coalition could not immediately be reached for comment, while the U.N. Special envoy’s office did not respond to Reuters request for comment.

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, Editing by William Maclean

