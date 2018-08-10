FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 10, 2018 / 5:51 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

U.N. Security Council urges credible inquiry into Yemen air strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council called for a credible and transparent investigation into a Saudi-led coalition air strike in Yemen that killed dozens of children, British U.N. Ambassador Karen Pierce said on Friday.

Boys inspect graves prepared for victims of Thursday's air strike in Saada province, Yemen August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

“They expressed their grave concern at these, and all other recent attacks in Yemen. They called for a credible and transparent investigation,” Pierce, council president for August, said after a senior U.N. official briefed the 15-member council on the strike.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.