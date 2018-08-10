U.N. Security Council urges credible inquiry into Yemen air strike

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council called for a credible and transparent investigation into a Saudi-led coalition air strike in Yemen that killed dozens of children, British U.N. Ambassador Karen Pierce said on Friday.

Boys inspect graves prepared for victims of Thursday's air strike in Saada province, Yemen August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

“They expressed their grave concern at these, and all other recent attacks in Yemen. They called for a credible and transparent investigation,” Pierce, council president for August, said after a senior U.N. official briefed the 15-member council on the strike.