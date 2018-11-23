World News
U.N. says ready to play supervisory role in managing Yemen's Hodeidah port

FILE PHOTO: A ship carrying a shipment of grain is docked at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations is ready to play a supervisory role in managing Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah, U.N. spokesman Rheal LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc’s statement, made at a briefing with reporters in Geneva, came as the U.N. special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, arrived in Hodeidah, the focus of the war between the Iran-aligned Houthi group, which controls the city, and pro-government forces backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The U.N. envoy met with the management of Hodeidah port, an important supply line to the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa, witnesses said.

