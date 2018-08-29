FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 29, 2018 / 5:34 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Saudi-led coalition denounces U.N. report on Yemen as inaccurate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - The coalition of Arab states fighting against Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis denounced as inaccurate a report by U.N. human rights expert that said air strikes by the alliance had caused heavy civilian casualties and some may amount to war crimes.

“The report did not mention the Iranian role in the continuation of the war in Yemen... and its continued support for the Houthis despite the clear evidence which the coalition provided to international mechanisms,” said a statement published by the Saudi state news agency.

The coalition said it would provide a “comprehensive and detailed legal response” at a later time.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.