June 4, 2018 / 2:10 PM / a few seconds ago

U.N. aid chief confirms 'incident' with boat off Yemeni port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations aid chief told Reuters on Monday that there had been an “incident” with a U.N. ship being boarded by unknown forces off the Yemeni port of Hodeidah at the weekend, but it was over and the vessel had departed.

Mark Lowcock, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA) attends a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Mark Lowcock, U.N. emergency relief coordinator, was asked about reports of the boarding off Hodeihah, held by the Iran-allied Houthi movement. He said: “... there was an incident. We don’t know who’s responsible, we’re investigating and the incident is over.”

Asked about a possible Saudi-led coalition ground assault on the port, a lifeline for some 8 million Yemenis being fed by the world body, Lowcock said: “There’s no port more important than Hodeidah. So anything which called into question the operation of Hodeidah would be a matter of deepest concern.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey

