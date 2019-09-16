World News
September 16, 2019 / 2:46 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

U.N. aid chief says Saudi Arabia to pay $500 million for Yemen aid next week

1 Min Read

U. N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA) Mark Lowcock attends a news conference for the launch of the "Global Humanitarian Overview 2019" at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Decemer 4, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock said Saudi Arabia will pay $500 million to the world body next week to help fund its humanitarian response in Yemen, where a four-year-long war has killed thousands of people and left millions on the brink of famine.

Lowcock said Saudi Arabia - which leads a military coalition fighting in Yemen - planned to pay on Sept. 25 and that the United Arab Emirates had also recently made a payment of $200 million.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below