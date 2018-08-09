FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 9:53 PM / in an hour

U.N. chief calls for probe into Saudi-led coalition air strike in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned a Saudi-led coalition air strike in Yemen that killed dozens of people on Thursday and called for “an independent and prompt investigation,” a spokesman said.

“The Secretary-General emphasizes that all parties must take constant care to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations,” U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

