U.N. envoy says deeply concerned about Yemen hostilities

United Nations envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths, gestures as he arrives to a meeting with Houthi-appointed local officials in Hodeidah, Yemen January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen is deeply concerned about recent hostilities in the country and is urging all sides to reduce tensions, his office said on its Twitter account on Thursday.

Yemen’s Houthis have agreed with the Saudi-backed government to implement a ceasefire in Hodeidah province and withdraw their respective forces as part of a U.N.-sponsored peace agreement signed in Sweden in December.

“What we need now is speedy redeployments according to an RCC plan,” the office of Martin Griffiths said, referring to a Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) as part of the peace agreement.