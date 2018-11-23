World News
November 23, 2018 / 8:59 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

U.N. envoy to Yemen arrives in Red Sea city of Hodeidah: witnesses

1 Min Read

U.N. envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths arrives at Sanaa airport, Yemen November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

HODEIDAH, Yemen (Reuters) - The U.N. special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, arrived on Friday in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, witnesses said.

Hodeidah is a battleground between the Iran-aligned Houthi group, which controls the city, and pro-government forces backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council last week that Yemen’s parties had given “firm assurances” they were committed to attending peace talks he hopes to convene in Sweden before the end of the year.

Reporting by Yemen staff; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.