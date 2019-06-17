U.N. food chief warns aid suspension in Yemen likely to start this week

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations food chief David Beasley warned the Security Council on Monday that a phased-suspension of food assistance in Yemen was likely to begin later this week over a diversion of aid and lack of independence in Houthi-controlled areas.

He called on the Houthis to implement agreements to allow the World Food Programme to operate independently.

“If we do not receive these assurances then we will begin a phased suspension of food assistance, most likely toward the end of this week. If and when we do initiate suspension we will continue our nutrition program for malnourished children, pregnant women and new mothers,” Beasley told the council.