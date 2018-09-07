U.N. Special Envoy still awaits Houthis at Yemen peace talks in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths has discussed issues including prisoners, humanitarian access and the reopening of Sanaa airport with Yemen Foreign Minister Khaled al-Yamani, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: UN envoy Martin Griffiths attends a news conference ahead of Yemen talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

But Griffiths, who began consultations with the Yemen government delegation in Geneva on Thursday, still awaits representatives of the Iranian-allied Houthi movement from the capital Sanaa, U.N. spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci told a briefing. “He is still working on getting the Ansarullah delegation to Geneva,” she said.