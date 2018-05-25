U.N. urges Saudi-led coalition to speed Yemen imports, avoid starvation

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations aid chief has called on the Yemen government and Saudi-led coalition to loosen restrictions on imports of food and fuel through commercial ports into the war-wracked country, warning that millions more could face starvation.

FILE PHOTO: A ship unloads a cargo of wheat at the Red Sea port of Hodeida, Yemen April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad/File Photo

“I am particularly concerned about the recent decline of commercial food imports through the Red Sea ports. Pressure on the currency and a liquidity crisis in the Yemeni banking system make imports less viable for traders,” Mark Lowcock, U.N. emergency relief coordinator, said in a statement.Confidence among commercial shippers has eroded due to delays, “including as a result of inspections undertaken by the Saudi-led coalition after these vessels have been cleared by UNVIM,” he said, referring to the U.N. verification mechanism.