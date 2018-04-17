FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 2:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.N. Yemen mediator to come up with talks framework in two months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Yemen mediator Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that he plans to put to the 15-member body a framework for negotiations to end the conflict within two months.

He also warned that there were unconfirmed reports that “movements of forces in Yemen are on the increase” and that the prospect of intensive military operations around Hodeidah port might be forthcoming.

(This version of the story corrects name to Griffiths in paragraph 1)

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

