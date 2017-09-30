FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. agrees international experts to probe Yemen war crimes
September 29, 2017 / 4:01 PM / 19 days ago

U.N. agrees international experts to probe Yemen war crimes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations agreed on Friday to establish a group of eminent experts to examine all human rights violations commmitted in Yemen’s war and to identify those responsible.

In a last-minute compromise hammered out between Western powers and Arab countries, the U.N. Human Rights Council adopted by consensus without a vote a resolution which the Yemen delegation said it accepted.

“A credible international investigation is necessary in order to comprehensively, transparently, independently and impartially establish facts and circumstances surrounding violations with a view to put an end to the cycle of impunity in Yemen,” the Dutch delegate told the forum on behalf of a core group of Western states.

(This version of the story corrects second paragraph to say adopted without a vote, not with a vote).

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editng by Tom Miles

