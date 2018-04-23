U.N. secretary general condemns deadly air strikes in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned on Monday air strikes on a wedding party in Yemen that killed at least 50 civilians, his spokesman said.

FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the emergency United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Air strikes by a Saudi-led military coalition killed at least 20 people attending a wedding in a village in northwestern Yemen late on Sunday, residents and medical sources said.

“The Secretary-General reminds all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law concerning the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure during armed conflicts. He calls for a prompt, effective and transparent investigation,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.