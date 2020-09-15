U.N. sent draft ceasefire deal to Yemen's warring parties last week

FILE PHOTO: United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths, looks on during his visit, in Marib, Yemen March 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ali Owidha

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that he sent an “advanced draft” of a ceasefire deal to Yemen’s warring parties last week and “now is the time for the parties to swiftly conclude the negotiations.”

He also said the political importance of Marib should not be underestimated and that “military shifts and consequences and events in Marib have ripple effects on dynamics of the conflict across Yemen.”