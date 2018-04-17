U.N. Yemen mediator to come up with talks framework in two months

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Yemen mediator Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that he plans to put to the 15-member body a framework for negotiations to end the conflict within two months.

He also warned that there were unconfirmed reports that “movements of forces in Yemen are on the increase” and that the prospect of intensive military operations around Hodeidah port might be forthcoming.

