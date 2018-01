UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Yemen mediator Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed will step down when his current contract finishes at the end of February after nearly three years in the job, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

“In this moment, his thoughts go first to the Yemeni people who are worn out by this conflict and are enduring one of the most devastating humanitarian crisis in the world,” Dujarric said.